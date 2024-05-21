At least 10 people arraigned for fake electors case in Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - At least 10 people accused of being "fake electors" in Arizona are appearing in court Tuesday for their arraignment.

According to NBC News, the accused are facing charges related to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

One of the accused, John Eastman, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Friday during a court appearance, and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 2 for a pretrial hearing.

A day later, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was served with indictment papers pertaining to the Arizona fake electors case during his 80th birthday party.

