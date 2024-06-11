Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office releases Rudy Guiliani’s mugshot

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has released Rudy Giuliani's mugshot.

Guiliani was required to show up to Arizona in person for booking procedures following his virtual arraignment on May 21.

The former New York City mayor has been indicted in Maricopa County in connection to Arizona's fake electors' case.

Giuliani has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges for his alleged role in the 2020 election interference case.

17 others have also been charged in the case.