Former Trump attorney pleads not guilty to election interference case in Arizona
PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Trump attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty in an election interference case in Arizona Friday.
Along with numerous other Trump allies, Eastman is facing charges related to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Eastman allegedly sought to overturn the election results in Arizona by convening an alternate slate of electors to the electoral college.
He pleaded not guilty to nine charges during a hearing Friday. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 2 for a pretrial hearing.
Eastman said outside court that he doesn't believe these charges should have never been filed.
"I just had an appearance and arraignment on charges that in my view should have never been brought. I, of course, pled not guilty. I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona, zero involvement in any of the election litigation in Arizona or legislative hearings. And I'm confident that with the laws faithfully applied I will be fully exonerated at the end of this process."John Eastman, former Trump attorney