Former Trump attorney pleads not guilty to election interference case in Arizona

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Trump attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty in an election interference case in Arizona Friday.

Along with numerous other Trump allies, Eastman is facing charges related to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Eastman allegedly sought to overturn the election results in Arizona by convening an alternate slate of electors to the electoral college.

He pleaded not guilty to nine charges during a hearing Friday. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 2 for a pretrial hearing.

Eastman said outside court that he doesn't believe these charges should have never been filed.