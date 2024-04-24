Skip to Content
Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake says abortion ban isn't being followed

today at 5:40 AM
Published 5:54 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake says she is upset her state's century-old abortion ban is not being enforced.

On April 9, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the state must adhere to an 1864 law, which bans all abortions except in cases when "necessary" to save a pregnant woman's life.

Arizona's Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes has said her office does not intend to prosecute providers or patients under the law.

Lake's recent comments are another apparent shift about the ban.

After the court's ruling, she had said it was "out of line," adding that she supports exceptions for cases of rape and incest. But back in 2022, when Lake was running for governor, she praised the law.

Lake is currently seen as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination as the race could be a deciding factor in who controls the Senate next year.

