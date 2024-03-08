News 11’s one on one with U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Kari Lake sat down with News 11's Scott Gross in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Lake shared her views on the race for the republican spot on the ballot versus Sheriff Mark Lamb and her thoughts on a debate with Lamb ahead of the Arizona primary election.

She didn't hold back on her thoughts regarding Democratic challenger Ruben Gallego. Lake, Lamb, and Gallego are running for the soon-to-be vacant spot Senator Kyrsten Sinema holds.

Lake also shared her views on securing the Southern Border, jobs for Yuma County, and the abortion issue.

You can watch the full-length interview HERE.