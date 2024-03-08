Skip to Content
Decision 2024

News 11’s one on one with U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake 

By ,
today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:38 PM

News 11's Scott Gross spoke with U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake in an exclusive interview

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Kari Lake sat down with News 11's Scott Gross in an exclusive one-on-one interview. 

Lake shared her views on the race for the republican spot on the ballot versus Sheriff Mark Lamb and her thoughts on a debate with Lamb ahead of the Arizona primary election. 

She didn't hold back on her thoughts regarding Democratic challenger Ruben Gallego. Lake, Lamb, and Gallego are running for the soon-to-be vacant spot Senator Kyrsten Sinema holds. 

Lake also shared her views on securing the Southern Border, jobs for Yuma County, and the abortion issue.

You can watch the full-length interview HERE

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content