U.S. Senate Candidate Kari Lake casts ballot
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former gubernatorial candidate and current U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake was in Phoenix early Tuesday morning to cast her vote.
Lake, speaking to reporters after she emerged from a Phoenix polling station, confirming her vote for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
"I think you can all guess who I'm voting for: The greatest president we've ever had, Donald J. Trump. I voted for him every single time he's been on the ballot, and I can't wait to vote for him on November 5th when I'm on the ballot with him, and we're going to take back our country and make America great again."Kari Lake (R-Ariz.), U.S. Senate candidate
Lake, who refused to acknowledge her loss in Arizona's governors race, has worked to mend ties with the Republican party, and in January, earned the endorsement of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
"Politics is a rough and tumble game and sometimes things are said but right now we have a lot of issues facing our country and we need to come together as Americans to solve these problems. And I think we will...I know we are. I see it every day. I'm all over the state. I'm all over the country, and people say, 'Thank [you] for being a fighter fighting for our rights. Fighting for our security,' and here in Arizona I'm getting the same exact response."Kari Lake (R-Ariz.), U.S. Senate candidate