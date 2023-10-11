Kari Lake formally announces her run for Arizona Senate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Trump ally Kari Lake has launched her U.S. Senate bid in Arizona.

Lake's candidacy adds another interesting wrinkle into what figures to be a highly competitive three-way election in November 2024.

Arizona is already one of the most politically competitive states, especially after Senator Kyrsten Sinema dropped her Democratic title and declared as Independent.

Arizona is one of eight competitive seats Democrats will be defending in 2024 as they try to protect their narrow 51-49 Senate majority.

"I am not going to retreat. I'm going to stand on top of this hill with every single one of you. I know you're by my side, as I formally announce my candidacy for the United States Senate," Lake declared.

