Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to run for Arizona Senate

NBC
By , ,
today at 6:02 AM
Published 6:09 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor race last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is setting up to run for Senate.

Lake filed the papers to run on Monday, with the the Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-Independent who hasn't said yet whether she will run for re-election.

Lake is a former TV anchor, who lost last year's governor race by 17,117 votes.

She has spent nearly a year challenging her loss in court and raising money over rigged election claims.

Lake repeatedly and falsely claimed for months she would be soon be made governor.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content