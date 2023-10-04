Former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to run for Arizona Senate

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor race last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is setting up to run for Senate.

Lake filed the papers to run on Monday, with the the Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-Independent who hasn't said yet whether she will run for re-election.

Lake is a former TV anchor, who lost last year's governor race by 17,117 votes.

She has spent nearly a year challenging her loss in court and raising money over rigged election claims.

Lake repeatedly and falsely claimed for months she would be soon be made governor.