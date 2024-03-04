Nikki Haley wins first GOP Primary in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley received her first GOP primary win in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The former South Carolina governor won the Washington, D.C. primary, according to NBC News projects. It is a win her campaign hopes will spark some momentum ahead of the Super Tuesday contests.

Haley took 63% of the GOP primary vote, which earned her the district's 19 delegates.

Despite recent primary losses, Haley pledged to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, the day 15 states and American Samoa will hold nominating contests.