Former President Trump’s defense team rests their case

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Trump's defense has rested in his New York hush money trial.

Trump's lawyers rested their case Tuesday morning without calling him to testify.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, charges related to alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 election.

The key witness the defense was Robert Costello, a lawyer who clashed with Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen.

During testimony Monday, the judge overseeing the case scolded Costello for disrespectful behavior on the witness stand.

Even though both sides have rested, jurors are not expected to hear closing arguments this week. The judge has scheduled that for May 28 because of conflicts with jurors' schedules and the Memorial Day holiday.