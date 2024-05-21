Yuma Jazz Company holds Summer Jazz Series

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with a member of the Yuma Jazz Company to talk about their upcoming series.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Jazz Company has announced a couple of series of events happening this summer.

The first of two is the Lute's Summer Jazz Series, happening on Friday, May 24, from 7:00pm-9:00pm at Lute's Casino.

"That's something that we've been doing for about 20 years now...And so it involves Lutes, you know, the atmosphere, the cuisine and stuff like that, of course, the live jazz...It's just I don't know, it's just a really fun thing that we've been doing for a lot of time. And people really like it. They show up. It's great." Steven Henning, a member of the Yuma Jazz Company

Henning also announced a brand new series of events at the Hills GastroPub called the New Orleans Jazz Vibes at the Hills, which starts on Saturday, May 25 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

"So it's the vision of chef Eddie Guzman to do something very New Orleans. So the menu there contains some things like gumbo and bennies and stuff like that. It's like the New Orleans cuisine, right? And then we're also going to do some New Orleans jazz there." Steven Henning, a member of the Yuma Jazz Company

Henning also said for the New Orleans Jazz series, they announced a new division for the occassion: The New Orleans Gator Stompers.

