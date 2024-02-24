Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Polls in South Carolina GOP Primary close, Trump projected as the winner

By ,
today at 5:14 PM
Published 5:31 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Polls have closed in South Carolina's Republican Presidential Primary.

NBC News is already projecting former President Donald Trump will be the winner in the state. That will net him all of the state's 50 delegates.

The lone rival remaining in the race against Trump is former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The results mean Trump continues his unbeaten 2024 primary streak while Haley is hoping she was able to at least close the gap against Trump in her home state.

Dillon Fuhrman

