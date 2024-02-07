“None of the candidates” wins the GOP Nevada primary

CLARK COUNTY, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was an unusual GOP primary on Tuesday as the silver state voters technically selected "None of the candidates" on the ballot to win the Republican race.

Nevada permitted voters to back a specific candidate or effectively pick none of the White House hopefuls. That option received more support than Nikki Haley in the Republican primary. The state does not offer a write-in option.

The outcome in Nevada was Haley's third consecutive loss in an early-state primary contest. Former President Donald Trump was not on the ballot.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won the Democrats' Nevada presidential primary.