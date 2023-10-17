Skip to Content
Hotter than normal temperatures continue

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 4:45 PM
Published 3:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Unseasonably warm conditions continue, and daytime highs are expected to run 10-15 degrees above normal through Saturday as high pressure settles across the Desert Southwest.

Even though daytime highs will be hot, temperatures thankfully will cooldown thorough the night bringing some relief from the heat.

The hottest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday where near or record-breaking temperatures will be possible.

Cooler conditions will take over starting Sunday, and even cooler temperatures by early next week as high pressure shifts eastward and is replaced by low pressure.

With the hotter temperatures for the fall season, it's still important to practice heat safety.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

