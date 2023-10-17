Hotter than normal temperatures continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Unseasonably warm conditions continue, and daytime highs are expected to run 10-15 degrees above normal through Saturday as high pressure settles across the Desert Southwest.

Even though daytime highs will be hot, temperatures thankfully will cooldown thorough the night bringing some relief from the heat.

The hottest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday where near or record-breaking temperatures will be possible.

Cooler conditions will take over starting Sunday, and even cooler temperatures by early next week as high pressure shifts eastward and is replaced by low pressure.

With the hotter temperatures for the fall season, it's still important to practice heat safety.