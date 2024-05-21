Governor Hobbs signs housing bills into law

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has just signed two bills looking to expand housing options in Arizona.

Both House Bill (HB) 2720 and 2721 present different ways of offering more housing options in the state.

HB 2720 legalizes backyard accessory dwelling units, ptherwise known as "Casitas."

While HB 2721 focuses on duplexes, tri-plexes, and four-plexes in certain parts of cities and towns.

Governor Hobbs issued a statement after signing both bills on Tuesday saying:

“I’m glad the legislature heard my calls to come to the table to pass common sense, bipartisan legislation that will expand housing options and help mitigate the effects of rising costs to make life more affordable for everyday Arizonans." Governor Hobbs

But not everyone was in favor of these two bills being signed including Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes who shared with us that the bills would take the power away from local leaders.