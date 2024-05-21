City of Yuma shares code enforcement advice

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is advising homeowners to contact the Planning and Neighborhood Services Department if they want to add additional structures to their property to make sure it complies with city code.

One Yuma man on 26th Street built a steel car port in the front of his house without a city permit.

The home renter said he hired a worker off Facebook Marketplace to build the structure and now he has a code enforcement case with the city asking him to take it down.

“I’m a disabled veteran. I take care of my 76-year-old elderly mom inside. We just wanted some shade," said home renter, Matthew Duke. "I figured putting shade at our house wasn’t gonna be this much of an issue in the hottest town in the nation."

Duke said he thought it was okay to build after seeing many other neighbors with carports.

He said it cost $5,000 to build the structure, and now he'll have to spend more money to either try to keep it or tear it down.

Duke mentioned him and another neighbor are both going through the same situation with the city.

“They have talked to 3 engineers, and just to get the plans, it’s $1,500 to $2,000 to get plans for carport structure," said Duke. "After that, it’s about another $5,000 for them to come build it, so that’s money I don’t have."

The city encourages homeowners to first visit the Planning and Neighborhood Services Department at City Hall before building something on their property to know what permits and codes are specific to their neighborhood and save their time and money down the road.

You can call or visit the Neighborhood Services Department at City Hall if you have questions about building on your specific property.