New trial date set for Somerton man accused of shooting neighbor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new trial date has been set in the case of a Somerton man who shot another man leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

The re-trial for 50-year-old Sidney Lee is scheduled for Monday, June 3.

In the first trial, the jury was not able to come to a verdict on whether Lee was guilty of aggravated assault.

The jury was presented with home security video of Lee shooting the victim twice during a fight this past January in Somerton.

They also saw the 29-year-old victim punching Lee in the face before he was shot.

The judge called for a mistrial and excused the jury after they could not come up with a verdict, which led to a new trial, judge, and jury.

Judge Philip Hall is now overseeing the trial.