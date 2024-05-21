City of El Centro hosts its 2024 Public Works Expo

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro hosted its annual Public Works Expo on Tuesday during National Public Works Week.

Several public works divisions from El Centro were in attendance providing demonstrations, presentations, and gifts to local students and residents.

Visitors got a chance to learn about different departments including Engineering, Public Transportation, and Water & Sewer.

Students were able to ask questions, use equipment, and even climb onto the forklift.

"Recognizing all the people that are behind all of this. These are soldiers that are not seen by the public, that work day and night, 24 hours a day, during emergencies, inspiring the message to recognize them, as we move forward," said Abraham Campos, City of El Centro Public Works Director.

The purpose of this week is to recognize the contributions these employees bring to our communities and celebrate the role they play in improving our quality of life.