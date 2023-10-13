Mild temperatures for now with a warming trend this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we are having some clouds passing through our skies, but conditions are staying dry with no rain expected for the next several days.

Temperatures are also feeling more fall-like for us here in the desert as we are trending in the upper 80s, average for Yuma and El Centro is 92 degrees.

Warming temperatures into the 90s to start the weekend as high pressure will strengthen over the western U.S. throughout the weekend forcing temperatures back above normal.

Temperatures go back above to normal by Sunday and triple digits are expected to peak by Monday.

Watching for potentially nearing daily record highs, but right now it's looking to be about 4 degrees away from record levels.

Slightly cooler conditions will occur during the middle of next week, and daytime highs will remain slightly above the seasonal average.

The Annular Eclipse will make an appearance in some states in North America this Saturday, October 14.

Good news, skies will be clear tomorrow for the Desert Southwest, as we will have a partial view of the Annular Eclipse tomorrow morning.

Read more about the 2023 Annular Eclipse here.