STEDY prepares students for career readiness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s almost time for high school graduations and while many students are getting ready to go to college, some are ready to start their careers.

The Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) has several students who will begin working after graduation.

The Career and Technical Education District is producing schools for career-ready adults.

I spoke with just a few of the students who will begin well-paid careers in Yuma and across Arizona right after high school.

The program allows hands-on experience outside the classroom through job shadowing and internships to give real-world experience in their area of study.

The school also partners with local middle schools to start introducing students to different career paths from a young age.

One group of students says the school has helped set them up for their future careers.



“From my personal experience, I was never really interested in the medical field, but I heard about the program and was like it’s a really good opportunity," said STEDY Senior, Angela Baker. "So, I decided to take it, and then I ended up really liking it. And I think I’m ready to work in the medical field.”

Now she will be graduating and said she feels prepared as she goes to Arizona State University next.

“I’m thankful for STEDY. It’s definitely worth it. The knowledge you get hands-on skills is amazing," said STEDY senior, Anali Rojas. "I had a chance to do it, I'd do it again."

The school also said they will be opening two new programs soon, a Homeland Security and Logistics and Supply Chain Management program for students interested in those careers.

Congratulations to our graduating seniors. We are proud of you and know you will do amazing things.