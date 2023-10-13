October 2023 Annular Eclipse is Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Annular Eclipse will make an appearance to some states in North America this Saturday October 14th.

The Solar Eclipses are rare events that occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and casts a shadow on earth.

Areas in the path of the eclipse will see a "ring of fire" where the sun is totally obscured except for around the edges.

Best places to see the eclipse are along the path of annularity, which is where the ring of fire will be visible.

The path will stretch from Oregon through northern California, northeast Nevada, central Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, central Mexico, and southern Texas.

For the Desert Southwest, this means areas could see just a partial eclipse, which will be for 2 hours and 47 minutes on Saturday, October 14.

Time for partial eclipse will be at:

Imperial Valley, CA: 8:09 A.M. until 10:56 A.M.

Yuma, AZ: 8:10 A.M until 10:57 A.M.

Remember NEVER look directly at partial eclipse, wear protective eyewear, or use an alternative viewing method to protect your eyes.