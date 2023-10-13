Skip to Content
Top Stories

October 2023 Annular Eclipse is Saturday

KYMA News 11
By
Updated
today at 9:59 AM
Published 9:54 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Annular Eclipse will make an appearance to some states in North America this Saturday October 14th.

The Solar Eclipses are rare events that occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and casts a shadow on earth.

Areas in the path of the eclipse will see a "ring of fire" where the sun is totally obscured except for around the edges.

Best places to see the eclipse are along the path of annularity, which is where the ring of fire will be visible.

The path will stretch from Oregon through northern California, northeast Nevada, central Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, central Mexico, and southern Texas.

For the Desert Southwest, this means areas could see just a partial eclipse, which will be for 2 hours and 47 minutes on Saturday, October 14.

Time for partial eclipse will be at:

Imperial Valley, CA: 8:09 A.M. until 10:56 A.M.

Yuma, AZ: 8:10 A.M until 10:57 A.M.

Remember NEVER look directly at partial eclipse, wear protective eyewear, or use an alternative viewing method to protect your eyes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content