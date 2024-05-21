Wildcat fire in Arizona grows to more than 14,000 acres

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A 14,000 acre wildfire, named the Wildcat Fire, was 0% contained on Monday.

It sparked in the Tonto National Forest on Saturday, and high winds stopped firefighters efforts from the air.

One gate is closed for travel as a major fire burns through short grass and brush within Tonto National Forest.

"I mean, it was concerning, I guess the first night that we saw it just because we could see it right over the top of this house right here," said Lucas Raymond, an Arizona resident.

Clearing the lot

Raymond and his family live in nearby Rio Verde. They're ready to go in case the fire makes an unexpected turn.

They protected their home by clearing the lot around their neighborhood.

"Yeah, I mean, we have a three year old so I mean, we, we stay mobile as much as we possibly can, but we definitely have a plan if we need to get out of here. We can get out of here," Raymond spoke.

Other residents nearby taking the risks in stride.

Hopeful

Hoping the weather and the universe will corporative, Nina Devries moved here just about a year ago and she's feeling hopeful.

"We have hoses around the building. Several of them and they are connected so we would pick them up and try to keep things dry. But, basically just say positive and know that it's going to be taken care of," Devries expressed.

Those strong winds with around 40 mile per hour gusts forcing crews to ground their air units for a few hours.

On Monday, they'll send them back up once the weather gets better, and around 300 fire personnel are battling the blaze right now and a lot of work lies ahead to contain this fire.

Good news

But there's good news, humidity is up and temperatures are down.

There was also a little rain for the neighbors on Monday. It's anything that will keep their homes fire free.

"Oh, it would be devastating. People love this area out here. I mean, the the residents out here fight for, fight for it out here. It's not the easiest place to live," Raymond added.

On Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed another wildfire, named the Basin Fire. It is burning southeast of the Wildcat Fire, but forward progress for this fire has reportedly been stopped.