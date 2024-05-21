One person dead, three injured in shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person is dead and three others were injured following a shooting in Atlanta on Monday.

It happened just a few blocks away from Grady Hospital.

Police say a man associated with a nearby business came out ot his car and found three men trying to break into it. When he tried confronting the group of men, they began shooting.

Officers say the person killed was one of the suspects trying to break into the car. The other three victims were taken to Grady Hospital and are said to be in stable conditions.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.