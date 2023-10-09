Triple-digit temperatures continue today, tracking cooler and breezier days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today, daytime highs will once again be in the triple-digit range before temperatures start to cool off this evening.

There will be some passing clouds in our skies tonight, bringing partly cloudy skies, but will stay pretty dry.

It will become breezier starting later this evening where gusts could peak up to 20 MPH.

Gustier winds will begin by late afternoon TOMORROW with highest peak gusts of 20-30 MPH will be expected.

Gustier winds will be further west, but there is a Wind Advisory issued, which includes Ocotillo for Tuesday evening until Wednesday night for southwesterly winds with gusts up to 50 MPH.

Temperatures will steadily cool through the week with afternoon highs being closer to the seasonal average and even below-normal by the midweek.

By early next week, temperatures should warm back into an above-normal as the dry weather continues.