Dry and warm weather halfway through the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and warm weather will prevail through the middle of the week, with high temperatures near to slightly above normal.

Breezy conditions can be expected during the afternoon each day beginning Monday.

Winds will increase during the latter half of the week with the approach of a weather system from the north.

Rain chances currently remain uncertain for the latter half of the week, but confidence in breezy to locally windy conditions and cooler temperatures is increasing.