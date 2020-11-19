Warm and dry through Friday before a cool down this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will continue to be above normal as we near the close of the work week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), well above normal temperatures will continue into the weekend, but there will be a slow cooling trend bringing high temperatures back to around 80 degrees by Sunday.

Clear skies today will turn mostly cloudy tonight, lingering through Friday before skies slowly clear out over the weekend.

A weak but dry weather disturbance is then expected to move through the region on Monday dropping high temperatures into the 70's.

Temperatures should then hover slightly above normal through the middle of next week under mostly clear skies.