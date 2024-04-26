Skip to Content
Nurse shortage in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis predicts about 28,000 fewer registered nurses will be needed in Arizona by 2025.

Amber Kool, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Registered Nurse, and Associate Provost at Arizona College of Nursing, said the biggest reason there is a nurse shortage across the state is the lack of classroom size and limited clinical space.

She also mentioned there are still some effects lingering from the pandemic.

Yuma Regional Medical Center's Chief Nursing Officer Deborah Aders shared how they recruit new nurses to keep them around and reduce their burnout.

Aders said they offer about $800 to nurses to use for personal use that would make them feel relaxed and refreshed.

They also focus on growing their nurses as they work with the local colleges here in Yuma.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

