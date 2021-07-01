Sidewinders earn national top 10 ranking

As Seen on TV

San Luis boys soccer team earn #9 ranking in United Soccer Coaches Super 25

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The honors continue to surround the San Luis boys soccer team. On Thursday, San Luis Athletic Director David Barrios shared the news via press release. The information shared shows that the San Luis boys soccer team not only finished the year ranked nationally, but also cracked the top 10! In the USA Today / United Soccer Coaches Super 25 national rankings, San Luis finished #9. Arizona also had another team in the top 10, Brophy Prep, the team San Luis lost to in the D1 AIA State Championship game finished #2.

A recap of San Luis' season can be seen here.