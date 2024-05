YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The First Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl is occurring in Downtown Yuma this weekend.

The event is starting at 4:00pm Saturday at Prison Hill, and will go all the way till Jimmie Dees, with stops at bars along Main Street like The Pint House Bar & Grill.

The first 150 pub crawlers who complete the crawl will receive the First Annual Pub Crawl T-Shirt once they've reached Jimmie Dees.

