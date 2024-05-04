54th Anniversary of Kent State University shooting

KENT, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A somber day honoring the lives of students who were shot and killed while protesting at Kent State University was marked with demonstrators once again calling for the end of the war.

54 years ago, four student were shot and killed by Ohio National Guard troops while protesting against the Vietnam War and nine others were injured. Organizers say today's pro-Palestinian protest is a way of continuing the legacy of those students.

Following a commemoration ceremony, which included the ringing of the victory bell and a moment of silence, demonstrators gathered to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and for Kent State to divest from all weapons manufacturers and military contractors.

A university spokesperson said the school upholds the first amendment rights of free speech and peaceful assembly for all and that university police services were aware of the demonstration.