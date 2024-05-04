AWC Yuma Campus and YRMC host Kids Club Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) Yuma Campus and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) hosted Kids Club Day on Saturday.

According to sources, the event is to "spread awareness about the importance of physical activity and healthy lifestyles for children."

The event started at 9:30am at AWC gymnasium, where kids learned how to improve their game from athletes and team members from YRMC Sports Medicine Program during the Strength and Agility Clinic.

Members of both AWC and YRMC share other reasons why the event is necessary for the City of Yuma.

"I think it's important because of just getting our youth in sports and, I guess, in terms of getting them active and also bringing them out to AWC and join their games, seeing what Arizona Western has to offer, what Yuma Regional Medical Center has to offer to a younger audience, so when they grow up, they realize what they have here in this community." Michael Broskowski, Associate Athletic Director, AWC

"You've go some great athletes [at AWC], so you've got some role models that our young children can look up to, and really, provide, I think, some educational opportunities and activities for our youth, and to see that partnership, and really, to see some role models for our youth as well." Frank Bedoya, Sports Medicine Fellowship Coordinator, YRMC

Following the clinic, the participants were treated to a cookout and to cheer on the Lady Matadors as they took on the Pima Community College softball team. After that, there was a meet and greet with AWC athletes.

