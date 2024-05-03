Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Windy and dusty through Sunday

today at 12:32 AM
Published 3:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION DAY is in effect through Sunday night for the Desert Southwest.

I am tracking strong winds and blowing dust that will bring travel and unhealthy air quality concerns.

A strong low pressure will be passing along toward our north, which will bring impacts to our area, such as gusty winds and cooler temperatures. 

It will bring some rain opportunities toward our north and some areas in California.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect 3 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday for the majority of Imperial County.

An Air Quality Alert is also issued for Yuma on Sunday due to blowing dust in the area from gusty winds.

Winds will strengthen starting this afternoon especially in Imperial County with the highest peak gusts of 45 MPH, while Yuma County will remain breezier with highest gusts up to 30 MPH. 

Stronger winds will occur Sunday with gusts of 40-50 MPH across the area. 

Winds will allow our temperatures to cool down as our highs will drop into the 80s on Sunday and Monday. 

A First Alert ACTION Day will be in place through Sunday, but winds will calm down by early next week with a warming trend joining back next week. 

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

