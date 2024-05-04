California man charged for threatening Fani Willis

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California man has been charged with threatening Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis.

66-year-old Marc Shultz, of Chula Vista, made his first court appearance on Friday after being indicted on April 24.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta on charges of threatening D.A. Willis, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Willis is leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and several of his associates. All of whom have been accused of seeking to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

According to court documents, Shultz repeatedly posted comments on YouTube livestream videos that threatened Willis with violence.

Shultz will be arraigned in Atlanta in June.