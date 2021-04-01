Sidewinders awarded six postseason honors

Sports

The San Luis boys soccer head coach Jesus Rojas is named 6A coach of the year and five players named to first team

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Following the San Luis boys soccer season in which they as state runner up in class 6A, the recognition continued with All-Conference honors.

Sidewinder head coach Jesus Rojas was named the 6A Conference coach of the year. Rojas led the Sidewinders to an undefeated season, the number one seed in the state 6A playoffs and a state runner up finish. The Sidewinders fell to Brophy Prep in the state championship game by way of penalty kicks at the end overtime and two sudden death periods.

Jesus Rojas consoles his team at the end of the state championship game

Five Sidewinder players were named to the All Conference First team which include defenders Erick Quirarte and Emmanuel Apodaca. Forward Roberto Uribe and midfielders Ricardo Famania and Erick Mejia.