Tribute to KYMA’s biggest fan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11's biggest fan, Ruth Ortega lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday.

Ruth has been a loyal viewer and fan since the late 80s before Channel 11 made Yuma its home.

She was always cheerful and friendly, visiting the KYMA staff whenever she had the chance.

She was more than just a fan, she was family to everyone who has worked here over the years.

I met her in person for the first time just a few months ago at the Somerton Tamale Festival and I am so lucky to have had just that one in-person interaction with her.

We want to express our sincere condolences to Ruth's family.

And Ruth, if you are watching from heaven which I know you are, this newscast is dedicated to you