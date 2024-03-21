Skip to Content
Video

Tribute to KYMA’s biggest fan

By
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11's biggest fan, Ruth Ortega lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday.

Ruth has been a loyal viewer and fan since the late 80s before Channel 11 made Yuma its home. 

She was always cheerful and friendly, visiting the KYMA staff whenever she had the chance.

She was more than just a fan, she was family to everyone who has worked here over the years. 

I met her in person for the first time just a few months ago at the Somerton Tamale Festival and I am so lucky to have had just that one in-person interaction with her. 

We want to express our sincere condolences to Ruth's family.

And Ruth, if you are watching from heaven which I know you are, this newscast is dedicated to you

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content