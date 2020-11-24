Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 9:24 am

Williams Sonoma blue macarons let you satisfy your Baby Yoda cravings

Screen Shot 2020-11-24 at 8.00.34 AM

(KYMA, KECY) - Williams-Sonoma — who sells an extensive collection of Disney and Star Wars home goods — may have just outdone themselves. Piggybacking off the success of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda character (and his various snacks), Williams-Sonoma is now selling Nevarro Nummies — these are blue French macarons that look exactly like the ones The Child eats in The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 4 (Chapter 12: Sanctuary) that aired last week on Disney+.

As Seen on TV

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content