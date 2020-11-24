Williams Sonoma blue macarons let you satisfy your Baby Yoda cravings

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Williams-Sonoma — who sells an extensive collection of Disney and Star Wars home goods — may have just outdone themselves. Piggybacking off the success of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda character (and his various snacks), Williams-Sonoma is now selling Nevarro Nummies — these are blue French macarons that look exactly like the ones The Child eats in The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 4 (Chapter 12: Sanctuary) that aired last week on Disney+.