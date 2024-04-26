Skip to Content
Yuma County

Public auction held for agriculture museum

KYMA
By
today at 12:02 PM
Published 2:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit hosted a fundraiser to build a place to highlight a part of Yuma's history.

The Yuma County Historical Society started an online auction of five chairs that honor Yuma's landscape.

The proceeds will go towards the construction of the agricultural museum.

The two-year project is set to start in October.

"We hope to showcase from the beginning of the Yuma area back to the indigenous peoples to the pioneer's time to today's actual very up-to-date high-tech agricultural world," said Mary Campbell, Yuma County Historical Society board member.

The online auction ends on Tuesday, April 30.

To place your bid, visit e.givesmart.com/events/CmW/.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content