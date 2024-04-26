Public auction held for agriculture museum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit hosted a fundraiser to build a place to highlight a part of Yuma's history.

The Yuma County Historical Society started an online auction of five chairs that honor Yuma's landscape.

The proceeds will go towards the construction of the agricultural museum.

The two-year project is set to start in October.

"We hope to showcase from the beginning of the Yuma area back to the indigenous peoples to the pioneer's time to today's actual very up-to-date high-tech agricultural world," said Mary Campbell, Yuma County Historical Society board member.

The online auction ends on Tuesday, April 30.

To place your bid, visit e.givesmart.com/events/CmW/.