The latest on Somerton High School

Yuma Union High School District Governing Board received a report during their meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the newly appointed Planning Principal for Somerton High School Lucky Arvizo and DLR Group Program Manager Carmen Wyckoff updated the Yuma Union High School Governing Board.

The presentation included DLR Group's field study findings, that came as the result of onsite interviews at Kofa High School. Wyckoff interviewed high school students who lived in the City of Somerton.

Students and teachers were asked what they would like to see at the new school. Among their responses were group-focused classrooms with removeable walls and no natural lighting.

Their designs feature a nurse's station with an isolation room for persons believed to carry an infectious virus such as the Corona-virus. The school will also be equipped with a state-of-the-art security system void of any blind spots.

"I want to call attention to the fact that, how pleased I am and how fortunate we are to be at this place in construction when you actually see safety and security on an agenda before the building is even built." said YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson.

The next step is to receive a recommendation from the Arizona School's Facilities Board on December 9, 2020.