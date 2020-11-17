Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival to lift off this weekend

Video

Annual event adopts modifications due to the pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros De Yuma will host their annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival this weekend. Because of the pandemic there will be some restrictions.

The event kicks off on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with a balloon launch from the West Wetlands Park off of 22nd Avenue and 1st Street. Gates open at 6 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony set for sunrise and the launch is set for 7:10 a.m. (Same schedule for Sunday, November 22, 2020)

Because of social-distancing requirements the main launch field will be closed to the public. Spectators are asked to stay in their vehicles or watch from a safe distance.

The annual Chretin's Balloon Glow and fireworks show will take place on Saturday evening with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The event will be a drive -thru only event

"In light of all the things that have happened over the last several months and different events being cancelled, it was important to keep pushing forward and to do something. Keeping in min, we have a new set of restrictions that we have to adhere to. But, we felt that it was important to bring something to the community to give people the opportunity to get out." said by Steve Legors with the Caballeros De Yuma.

Admission to all events will be a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the Yuma Community Food Bank.