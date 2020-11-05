Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 8:05 pm

Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Heeeere….and you can get one for FREE!

starbucks holdiay cups

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - It's holiday time at Starbucks as the coffee shop unveils new cups for the holiday season.

Starting Friday (Nov. 6), customers will have their drinks served in one of four festive cups.

This year's theme is "Carry the Merry." Starbucks said it's about people carrying the cups out into the world quote "As Messengers Of Joy."

Starbucks is kicking off the season by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage of any size at participating stores in the United States.

The offer starts when participating stores open on Nov. 6 while supplies last, quantities are limited.

As Seen on TV / Consumer / Must See Video / National-World / News

Christian Galeno

Christian Galeno joined KYMA/KSWT in July of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content