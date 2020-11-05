Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Heeeere….and you can get one for FREE!

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - It's holiday time at Starbucks as the coffee shop unveils new cups for the holiday season.

Starting Friday (Nov. 6), customers will have their drinks served in one of four festive cups.

This year's theme is "Carry the Merry." Starbucks said it's about people carrying the cups out into the world quote "As Messengers Of Joy."

Starbucks is kicking off the season by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage of any size at participating stores in the United States.

The offer starts when participating stores open on Nov. 6 while supplies last, quantities are limited.