House Full of Furniture contest winner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Robin Parra, the winner of the "House Full of Furniture" contest was selected and won a full living room set, a dinette set, and two full bedroom sets.

For the contest, applicants had to enter a summary of why they deserve a house full of furniture.

Robin Parra shared with us her story and why she entered the contest.

"Yeah. I was like, man, this is definitely a lot to kind of put in. But, you know, my husband had a stroke about five years ago, and so, life kind of just changed overnight. You know, I became the head of the household, kind of doing everything. And it's challenging," expressed Robin Parra, the winner.

"So I was nine months pregnant when he had his stroke. So we had come home to learning how to adapt to his moments and, you know, having our daughter and kind of just regrouping. So it's been kind of five years of doing that. And, you know, then COVID hit. So we all kind of went through that process," stated Parra.

"And I'm a nurse assistant, and so just witnessing everything and just going through all the medical training and that I decided to go back to school. So I'll be starting my nursing program in January. So I'm very excited or a little nervous because it's going to be a challenge but, you know, that was one of the things I was thinking of when I entered the contest is, 'wouldn't it be nice to sit on it and do my homework and be sitting with my kids and kind of multitasking?'" said Parra.

"Because at this age, because I still have kids at home and I'm trying to go back to school, it's like going together. So I'm not, you know, isolated away from them. So it's just been a lot of different challenges that have been going on," explained Parra.

We also asked her how would she feel if she did win the contest.

"My gosh. I'm sure it would be a little overwhelming because, you know, you know, as a mom, you're always trying to figure out like where you're going to put everything. But I think I would be super grateful and just very humbled. You know, and, and like I said, it's just in my mind I'm imagining, you know, being able to take my mom and my home and having some nice furniture," stated Parra.

"And sometimes over the years, kids get on it and yeah, it breaks down a little bit. So, you know, it's kind of, you know, when I have company over, I'm like, don't look at that," said Parra.

Carolyn Dempsey from Houston's Yuma Furniture then shared that they had the opportunity to read Robin's story.

"Inspirational. I think one of the things that really stood out was how you instill in your children just to kind of keep persevering and going through everything and just to have a positive outlook on life. And that meant a lot to us," said Dempsey.

"So on behalf of the Houston family and Karnas Law, we want to give you a whole house full of furniture," said Dempsey.

Robin was very thankful and appreciative.

"You have your new furniture by Christmas. If you would like, we are ready to get it delivered to you," said Dempsey.

"I try to tell my kids, you know, like my kids going to present challenges and, you know, I have to set that example to them that, you know, we're going to get through something. But you got to get back on that horse and you got to keep trying as they get older, they're going to learn from me. I don't even know what I would do. I thank you. Wow.," expressed Parra.

"My gosh. I can imagine sitting on the sofas already. I feel like before, I was dreaming. But now I really am," Parra stated in joy.

Cathy Herrera from Karnas Law Firm stated how they want to help the community.

"So like you said before, our line of work is focused on helping people that are injured after an accident or, you know, injured and in some form," said Herrera.

"And so by way of that, we always want to have the opportunity to give back to our community and, you know, sort of have people know like, hey, we're here, you know, maybe we can help you in an accident. Hopefully, you're never in an accident, but we like to help in other ways as well. So we were really grateful and humbled that they asked us to participate in this giveaway for you," explained Herrera.

"Thank you so much. I appreciate you guys. You've been very active in the community. And like I was saying, during those gift cards to the families and that meant so much to us parents whose kids were staying home and, you know, they were eating more and, you know, so it was so helpful. So, yeah, every time I get a chance to thank you guys, I always try to do that. So I thank you so much for that," said Parra.

Special thanks to our sponsors, Houston's Yuma Furniture and Karnas Law Firm for making that all possible.