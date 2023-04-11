NBC 11 Sports: 8th ranked Lady Rams cruise to extend win streak, AWC softball win streak reaches 10

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It's been quite some time since the Antelope Rams softball squad has eclipsed the first round of the state playoffs - and this year they have their eyes set on breaking that barrier.

After already entering Tuesday with a seven-game win streak, the Rams handled business at the plate by dropping 30 runs in a win over San Pasqual - setting up a good shot at the 1A West Region title heading down the final stretch.

Meanwhile, there is another win streak that was extended Tuesday - but in the college ranks. The Arizona Western College Lady Matadors swept Paradise Valley to win their ninth and 10th straight games.

In prep baseball, it was another tough pill to swallow for the Yuma Criminals - falling short to Greenway 9-8 in another one-run loss. Now they will most likely have to manufacture a sweep over Region-leader Thunderbird to claim a spot in the 4A playoffs.