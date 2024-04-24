No-cost sports physical event to be held for YUHSD student-athletes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) are hosting a no-cost sports physical event on Friday, April 26, at Cibola High School.

All YUHSD student-athletes are welcome to the event. Parents and/or guardians also must be in attendance.

YUHSD said doors open at 3 p.m. and exams end at 7 p.m.

Dr. Ryan Zerr and other medical residents from YRMC will conduct the exams.

“The partnership between YUHSD and YRMC provides student-athletes with no-cost sports physicals so that they can participate safely,” YUHSD Athletic Trainer Shannon Carmody said. “It is a great resource for families to take advantage of if their child is interested in participating in sports throughout the coming school year. We are so thankful to have supportive doctors willing to help out at this event.”

YUHSD said all physical examinations completed at the event will cover the student-athlete for the 2024-25 school year.