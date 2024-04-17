The Inaugural Joshua L. Holmes 3v3 Classic tips off Saturday

The Holmes family honoring their son by holding a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise money for cancer research.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Inaugural Joshua L. Holmes 3v3 Classic will off on Saturday at Southwest High School.

Joshua Holmes was an accomplished basketball player for Southwest High School and Imperial Valley College. Beyond the court, Holmes was an even better man and servant to his community.

"He there was never a stranger around him," his mother Rose Holmes said. "We hope that his legacy lives on in the sense that it encourages other kids, other students, to have that same goal in their life, to be kind, to give their all. And no matter what they do, because that was who he was."

"He knew how to put a smile on someone's face," his daughter Trinity Holmes said. "And he made the room light up with, like, joy."

In 2020 Holmes passed away after a battle with a rare form of cancer. With his spirit of giving back in mind, the Holmes family organized this tournament to raise money and awareness for cancer.

"Everything that comes in, we want to put back into the community, we want to give because that's who Joshua was," Rose said. "He was a giver. What can you do for cancer? You can donate. You can volunteer. You can give blood. You can participate in something like this. Give towards this. There's so much that we can do."

All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, and The Cancer Treatment Centers of America- Phoenix, AZ.