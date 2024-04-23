SPECIAL REPORT: Coach Grant’s biggest battle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Leaving a legacy. Head Football Coach Wally Grant led the Yellow Jackets in back-to-back championships during his five years of coaching at Palo Verde.

He wants to continue changing lives but now his own life is on the line.

From fighting every Friday night on this field to fighting for his life. That's the journey of Coach Grant for the past year.

"This is tough and you know, two years ago this isn't how I imagined I'd be going out," said Wally Grant, Palo Verde Yellow Jackets head coach.

Coach Grant is battling stage four colon and liver cancer but that's not stopping him from getting his players ready for next season.

It's something they don't take for granted, and it pushes them to work even harder than before.

"The fact that he's out here right now really shows his dedication for the team and makes me really wanna win … Put another banner for football and bring Palo Verde together as a town," said Douglas Meeks, junior left tackle.

Make sure to watch the full special report on Thursday, April 25 on 13 On Your Side.