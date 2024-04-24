Southwest and Calexico baseball face-off at Petco Park

In an annual tradition for the Imperial Valley league, two local squads got to play where the big leaguers play

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - While many dream of getting to play on a major league baseball field, few actually get the chance. Well, part of that few now comes from the Imperial Valley.

The highlight of a career for local high school baseball players.

While Petco Park is typically home to the San Diego Padres, it is serving as the site for an Imperial Valley league match-up between Southwest and calexico.

Coach Matthew Redden's Eagles coming into this one at 16-6, Calexico meanwhile at 11-7-1 with assistant coach steve Torres acting as the interim skipper for Ricky Guzman on Tueday.

Starting in the bottom of the third, scoreless game so far, Ander Garcia up with a runner on second, and he sends this one out to left field. Sean Torres comes in to score. Bulldogs strike first it's 1-0.

Fast forward to the top of the fifth, Isaiah Aguilera up with nobody on, as he lifts this into right, ball manages to stay fair down the line, Bulldogs with a bit of trouble on the pick up, Aguilera strolls into second with a very big leadoff double for the Hawks.

Next up would for Southwest would be Kenneth Urquidez, after a steal of third from Aguilera, and urquidez lifts this high and deep into center. Not quite a big fly, but more than enough to bring Aguilera home on the sacrifice fly. And after being shutout the first four innings, the Eagles get on the board to level things up at one run each.

Later in the inning, two outs now and the go-ahead run on second for Jesus Arreola. And he lifts this one into right-center field, but check out the grab from miguel cano! A diving catch to end the inning and stop what would have almost certainly been an RBI! Game stays tied, and that's how this one would end, due to other games being played, game is suspended at a 1-1 tie, extra innings will be played Wednesday at Calexico.

Now despite the odd finish, Tuesday still marking a once in a lifetime moment for both teams.

"It was fun because when i went up I looked around I saw everyone I saw the fans I saw the beautiful stadium and I was amazed," said David Lara, Player #4, Calexico starting pitcher.

The game also bringing a unique opportunity for the Niebla's.

Ruben Niebla is the pitching coach with the Padres, but on Tuesday, it was his son Johrdan and nephew Jerry's team competing at Petco.

"Being here was amazing, I mean I'm always here with my dad most of the time but getting to be here is a different experience with the team. Yeah, coming here a couple months, a couple times a month seeing the big leaguers play and finally getting an opportunity it felt good to be out there where the big leaguers have played." Johrdan and Jerry Niebla, son and nephew of Ruben Niebela

Even after Wednesday's continuation, Tuesday's game the start of a three game series.

These two squads will meet again Friday in Calexico before wrapping up the set on Tuesday at Southwest.