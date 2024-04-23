Yuma High School Criminals compete for Nation’s Best Mascot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma High School Criminals have one day left to win the most votes for the Nation's Best Mascot Competition.

The competition is being organized by Sportsbook Live, an online platform that highlights high school sports.

In case you don't know, here's the history behind the Criminals mascot name.

Yuma High School held classes at the territorial prison for several years beginning in 1910.

At first, "Criminals" was a fighting word, but before long students and teachers wore the name with pride, eventually becoming the official school mascot.

We spoke with leaders at Yuma High School about what it means to be a Yuma High School Criminal.

"To be a criminal is everything. We're extremely proud of the traditions. We have alumni all over the world, we have amazing students, we have amazing staff," said Michael Fritz, Principal at Yuma High School.

The Head Baseball Coach and teacher at Yuma High School, Nick Johnson added, "We're the only ones in the country, in the world, that can call ourselves that we're criminals, you know, and that's something to be very very proud of."

The Criminals face the Ord Chanticleers of Nebraska to advance to the final four.

For information on where to vote, click HERE.