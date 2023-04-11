Jaime’s 10 RBIs helps catapult 30-run offensive explosion in Lady Rams’ 8th straight win

Antelope Softball slides by San Pasqual to remain in the serious hunt for a 1A state title

WELLTON, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The common theme for Antelope softball over the last decade-plus includes a list of not making it past the first round of the state playoff tournament.

The outlier was earning one state win back in 2015 - and now in 2023 the Lady Rams are looking to make an exception of the exception.

With 10 wins already under their belt after ripping off seven straight, the Rams welcomed in the San Pasqual Lady Warriors on Tuesday, entering the day as the No. 8 team in 1A.

And it became an offensive onslaught right from the first pitch. The Rams got on the bases quickly and never turned back, scoring 13 in the bottom half of the first - and following that up with 11 more in the second inning.

The hit parade culminated with eight players ripping off multi-hit games - Alaina Jaime at the top of it al going 6-6 with two grand slams and 10 RBIs, along with three stolen bases.

Alaina Jaime rips second Grand Slam of the afternoon in 10 RBI day

Right behind her, Jimena Arana went 4-4 with two doubles and 4 RBIs - and Jocelyn Guillen went 3-3 with 3 RBIs at the dish.

It was a great day in the circle and the plate for Isela Marquez - who went five strong, shutout innings allowing just five hits with strikeouts. She also went 4-5 at the plate with 2 RBIs in the 30-0 win.

The Lady Rams now keep their state playoff run well within reach with their biggest stretch of six games in eight days - and coach Rocky Jaime is confident they can attain their preseason goal.

"I think they can go a long way in the playoffs. We kind of made our goal at the beginning of the year," said Jaime. "Last year we made the first round and that's kind of been our MO around here, is we've made the first round and haven't gone further. So this year we set a goal to go deep into the playoffs and I think we can."

Coaches Rocky and Lacey Jaime talk to team after win over San Pasqual

The win Tuesday not only keeps the train moving, but it also sets themselves up for a shot at the 1A West Region title with two big games coming up at Anthem Prep and Bagdad, which could determine if, and how high, they get seeded in the state bracket.

"It's kind of a rivalry now. Last year we split with them (Anthem Prep). Winner went to the playoffs and we kind of knocked them out and ended their season," said Jaime. "So I'm sure they're looking for a little bit of payback. So the girls know what's going on and that we've gotta step it up."

Before they hit that tough stretch with the two teams ahead of them, the Lady Rams have to take care of business again at home on Thursday against Salome - a team they beat 17-8 two weeks ago.