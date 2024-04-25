Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 20 local law enforcement agencies from Yuma and Imperial Counties came together for the annual torch run.

Thursday marked the 42nd annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The relay run began in Downtown San Luis, Arizona, and ended at the Colorado River State Historic Park on Fourth Avenue in Yuma.

Each agency carried and passed on the flame of hope during the torch run.

The Special Olympics Summer Games run from now through Saturday, April 27, in Glendale, Arizona where many local athletes will be making their way to after the run.

