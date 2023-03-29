NBC 11 Sports: Rosado’s complete game shutout, two big hits from Villalobos helps Hawks break three-game skid

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In need of a big morale booster following a three-game losing streak, the Gila Ridge Hawks baseball squad picked up a big win in pitchers duel fashion to get back in the win column.

The star of the night at Doan Field on a windy Wednesday night landed on the mound. Caleb Rosado tossed a complete game shutout in the 2-0 win - allowing just two hits and striking out four to out-duel Yuma's Justin Bouts.

Rosado got himself out of one jam with a strikeout in the fourth inning, and then got some help from Luis Molina who came up with a diving catch in the sixth to end another scoring threat.

But Rosado also needed some offense to help his cause - and one Hawk was able to deliver.

Two RBI singles from Isaiah Villalobos represented the only two runs to cross the plate on either side - one coming in the second inning and the other in the fourth.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, it was a special celebration for Central Union High School's own Helaina Boutwell. The senior was honored after signing her commitment to continue her soccer journey at Webster University in Missouri.

Helaina Boutwell joined by teammates and friends at Central Union High School Wednesday morning.

Boutwell's excellence on the field, and in the classroom, playing a crucial part in her successes where she will take the next step in her future - getting to play the game she loves while going to school to study sports medicine.

Plus, big news out of Arizona Western College as men's basketball star Yaxel Lendeborg announced he has reopened his recruitment. This coming after just signing with St. John's University back in November.

Yaxel Lendeborg from Region I title game at Cochise in early March.

Lastly, Gila Ridge Lady Hawks tennis coach, Travis Bogart, earned his 100th career team win on Wednesday. The Lady Hawks continued their perfect season in a tight 5-4 battle on the road at Rincon after a clean sweep in the doubles matches to seal the deal.